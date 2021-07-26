Northern Trust Corp Boosts Stake in iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF (BATS:EZU)

Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF (BATS:EZU) by 10.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 45,891 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,461 shares during the quarter. Northern Trust Corp’s holdings in iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF were worth $2,131,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of EZU. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. grew its position in iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF by 350.0% during the fourth quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 621 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 483 shares in the last quarter. Central Bank & Trust Co. purchased a new position in iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF during the first quarter worth about $71,000. Vontobel Holding Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $197,000. South Shore Capital Advisors purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $203,000. Finally, Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $210,000.

EZU opened at $49.51 on Monday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $49.96. iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF has a 12-month low of $36.77 and a 12-month high of $47.13.

iShares MSCI EMU ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EMU Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of publicly traded securities in the European Monetary Union (EMU) markets, as measured by the MSCI EMU Index (the Index).

