Northern Trust Corp Buys 11,240 Shares of Advantage Solutions Inc. (NASDAQ:ADV)

Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in Advantage Solutions Inc. (NASDAQ:ADV) by 6.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 198,841 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 11,240 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp owned 0.35% of Advantage Solutions worth $2,348,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in Advantage Solutions by 48.8% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,282 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 1,404 shares during the period. Blueshift Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Advantage Solutions in the 1st quarter worth approximately $135,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in Advantage Solutions in the 4th quarter worth approximately $157,000. Cannon Global Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Advantage Solutions in the 1st quarter worth approximately $308,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Advantage Solutions in the 4th quarter worth approximately $501,000. 0.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Advantage Solutions alerts:

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Advantage Solutions from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. Northland Securities assumed coverage on shares of Advantage Solutions in a research note on Friday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $17.00 target price on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “market perform” rating and issued a $14.00 target price on shares of Advantage Solutions in a research note on Monday, March 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of Advantage Solutions in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $13.00 target price on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $14.13.

Shares of NASDAQ:ADV opened at $10.28 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $580.82 million and a PE ratio of 12.54. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $11.45. Advantage Solutions Inc. has a 52 week low of $7.89 and a 52 week high of $13.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a current ratio of 1.70.

Advantage Solutions (NASDAQ:ADV) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 17th. The company reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $791.02 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $791.02 million. On average, equities research analysts predict that Advantage Solutions Inc. will post 0.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Advantage Solutions Company Profile

Advantage Solutions Inc provides outsourced solutions to consumer goods companies and retailers in North America and internationally. It operates in two segments, Sales and Marketing. The Sales segment offers brand-centric services, such as headquarter relationship management; analytics, insights, and intelligence; administration; and brand-centric merchandising services.

Read More: Guidelines for Successful Channel Trading

Receive News & Ratings for Advantage Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Advantage Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.