Northern Trust Corp Cuts Position in Provident Bancorp Inc (NASDAQ:PVBC)

Northern Trust Corp lessened its stake in Provident Bancorp Inc (NASDAQ:PVBC) by 7.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 161,034 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 12,680 shares during the quarter. Northern Trust Corp owned 0.87% of Provident Bancorp worth $2,319,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Provident Bancorp by 5.4% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 241,076 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,471,000 after acquiring an additional 12,271 shares in the last quarter. Banc Funds Co. LLC purchased a new position in Provident Bancorp during the 1st quarter valued at about $275,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Provident Bancorp by 17.2% during the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 93,235 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,343,000 after purchasing an additional 13,707 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in shares of Provident Bancorp by 6.3% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 14,032 shares of the bank’s stock worth $202,000 after purchasing an additional 835 shares during the last quarter. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its stake in shares of Provident Bancorp by 52.6% during the 1st quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 14,246 shares of the bank’s stock worth $205,000 after purchasing an additional 4,909 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 42.71% of the company’s stock.

PVBC opened at $16.18 on Monday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $16.40. Provident Bancorp Inc has a 1 year low of $7.50 and a 1 year high of $18.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $296.66 million, a PE ratio of 19.26 and a beta of 1.13.

Provident Bancorp (NASDAQ:PVBC) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd. The bank reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $15.93 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.11 million. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Provident Bancorp Inc will post 1 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on PVBC shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Provident Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th. Piper Sandler raised shares of Provident Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $14.50 to $18.00 in a research note on Monday, April 26th.

Provident Bancorp Company Profile

Provident Bancorp, Inc is a Maryland corporation that was formed in 2019 to be the successor corporation to Provident Bancorp, Inc, a Massachusetts corporation, and the holding company for The Provident Bank. The Provident Bank, a subsidiary of Provident Bancorp, Inc is an innovative, commercial bank that finds solutions for its business and private clients.

