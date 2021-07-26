Northern Trust Corp Has $2.13 Million Stock Position in Surgalign Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRGA)

Northern Trust Corp grew its position in Surgalign Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRGA) by 43.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 975,586 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 297,098 shares during the quarter. Northern Trust Corp owned approximately 0.88% of Surgalign worth $2,127,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Prudential Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Surgalign in the first quarter worth approximately $29,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Surgalign in the first quarter worth approximately $31,000. Credit Suisse AG purchased a new stake in shares of Surgalign in the fourth quarter worth approximately $36,000. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in shares of Surgalign by 514.2% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 17,241 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 14,434 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Surgalign in the first quarter worth approximately $92,000. Institutional investors own 54.63% of the company’s stock.

Get Surgalign alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Surgalign from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Surgalign presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $4.33.

Shares of SRGA opened at $1.07 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $118.16 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.12 and a beta of 2.11. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.45. Surgalign Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $1.05 and a twelve month high of $3.29.

Surgalign (NASDAQ:SRGA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $23.29 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.54 million. Surgalign had a negative net margin of 23.77% and a negative return on equity of 151.41%. Analysts anticipate that Surgalign Holdings, Inc. will post -0.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Surgalign Profile

Surgalign Holdings, Inc, a medical technology company, develops, manufactures, distributes, and markets spine implants worldwide. It offers products for thoracolumbar procedures, including Streamline TL Spinal Fixation system, a system for degenerative and complex spine procedures; and Streamline MIS Spinal Fixation system, a range of implants and instruments used via a percutaneous or mini-open approach; and interbody fusion devices, as well as products for cervical procedures, such as CervAlign ACP system, a comprehensive anterior cervical plate system; Fortilink-C IBF system, a cervical interbody fusion device that utilizes TETRAfuse 3D technology; and Streamline OCT system, a range of implants used in the occipito-cervico-thoracic posterior spine.

Featured Article: What are the benefits of momentum investing?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SRGA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Surgalign Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRGA).

Receive News & Ratings for Surgalign Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Surgalign and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.