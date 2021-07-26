Northern Trust Corp Has $2.15 Million Position in Yamana Gold Inc. (NYSE:AUY)

Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Yamana Gold Inc. (NYSE:AUY) (TSE:YRI) by 227.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 494,493 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 343,274 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp owned about 0.05% of Yamana Gold worth $2,146,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky acquired a new stake in Yamana Gold during the fourth quarter worth $2,550,000. MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH acquired a new stake in Yamana Gold during the first quarter worth $3,259,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Yamana Gold by 7.6% during the fourth quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,573,086 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $14,692,000 after buying an additional 181,774 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in Yamana Gold by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,495,132 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $14,247,000 after buying an additional 61,805 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its stake in Yamana Gold by 905.1% during the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 200,014 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $867,000 after buying an additional 180,114 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 42.02% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. National Bank Financial reduced their target price on shares of Yamana Gold from C$8.00 to C$7.50 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating on shares of Yamana Gold in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. Raymond James set a $6.50 target price on shares of Yamana Gold and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Yamana Gold from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, June 21st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $7.64.

Yamana Gold stock opened at $4.06 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $4.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 1.56 and a quick ratio of 1.33. Yamana Gold Inc. has a 12-month low of $3.99 and a 12-month high of $7.02. The company has a market capitalization of $3.92 billion, a PE ratio of 17.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.35 and a beta of 1.57.

Yamana Gold (NYSE:AUY) (TSE:YRI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The basic materials company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.07. Yamana Gold had a return on equity of 6.93% and a net margin of 12.97%. The business had revenue of $422.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $450.00 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.05 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Yamana Gold Inc. will post 0.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 14th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th were issued a dividend of $0.0263 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $0.11 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.59%. Yamana Gold’s dividend payout ratio is currently 21.88%.

About Yamana Gold

Yamana Gold Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a precious metal producer. It has gold and silver production, development stage properties, exploration properties, and land positions throughout the Americas, including Canada, Brazil, Chile, and Argentina producer. The company was formerly known as Yamana Resources Inc and changed its name to Yamana Gold Inc in August 2003.

