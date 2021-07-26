Northern Trust Corp Has $2.16 Million Stock Position in Rekor Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:REKR)

Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in shares of Rekor Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:REKR) by 150.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 107,826 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 64,827 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp owned approximately 0.26% of Rekor Systems worth $2,156,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Dorsey Wright & Associates acquired a new stake in Rekor Systems during the 1st quarter worth approximately $60,000. IHT Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Rekor Systems in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $93,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Rekor Systems in the first quarter valued at approximately $233,000. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in shares of Rekor Systems by 853.0% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 17,687 shares of the company’s stock valued at $354,000 after purchasing an additional 15,831 shares during the last quarter. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Rekor Systems by 255.5% in the first quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 23,105 shares of the company’s stock valued at $384,000 after purchasing an additional 16,605 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 29.96% of the company’s stock.

Get Rekor Systems alerts:

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on REKR. Northland Securities began coverage on shares of Rekor Systems in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $26.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Rekor Systems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Finally, B. Riley lowered their target price on shares of Rekor Systems from $26.00 to $17.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 11th.

In related news, major shareholder Goldman Sachs Group Inc acquired 2,505 shares of Rekor Systems stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 12th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $10.03 per share, with a total value of $25,125.15. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Insiders own 35.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of REKR opened at $7.52 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $308.28 million, a P/E ratio of -11.94 and a beta of 1.95. Rekor Systems, Inc. has a 1-year low of $3.09 and a 1-year high of $25.38. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $10.22.

Rekor Systems (NASDAQ:REKR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by ($0.06). Rekor Systems had a negative return on equity of 52.22% and a negative net margin of 133.40%. The company had revenue of $4.22 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.90 million. As a group, analysts anticipate that Rekor Systems, Inc. will post -0.36 EPS for the current year.

Rekor Systems Profile

Rekor Systems, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides vehicle identification and management systems based on artificial intelligence in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It offers OpenALPR software, a vehicle recognition software. The company provides vehicle recognition and data management products and services; traffic safety systems, including hardware that identifies red light and school safety zone traffic violations, as well as software, which captures and offers forensic quality images and data, and supports citation management services; and enterprise parking enforcement solutions.

Further Reading: Bond

Receive News & Ratings for Rekor Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rekor Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.