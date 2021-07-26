Northern Trust Corp Has $2.18 Million Holdings in Gold Resource Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:GORO)

Northern Trust Corp lowered its position in shares of Gold Resource Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:GORO) by 19.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 824,825 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 194,083 shares during the quarter. Northern Trust Corp owned 1.11% of Gold Resource worth $2,178,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Gold Resource by 1.3% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,793,046 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $12,655,000 after acquiring an additional 62,008 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Gold Resource by 9.9% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,131,649 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,987,000 after buying an additional 102,205 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Gold Resource by 468.7% in the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 418,967 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,106,000 after buying an additional 345,300 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in Gold Resource by 34.9% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 415,624 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,209,000 after buying an additional 107,540 shares during the period. Finally, Fosun International Ltd acquired a new position in Gold Resource in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $998,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 37.32% of the company’s stock.

GORO stock opened at $2.08 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $154.83 million, a P/E ratio of -23.11 and a beta of 1.88. Gold Resource Co. has a 12 month low of $2.02 and a 12 month high of $5.04. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.13.

Gold Resource (NYSEAMERICAN:GORO) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The basic materials company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $27.27 million during the quarter. Gold Resource had a net margin of 10.44% and a negative return on equity of 0.45%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Gold Resource Co. will post 0.14 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th were given a $0.01 dividend. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 14th. Gold Resource’s dividend payout ratio is -44.44%.

Several research firms have weighed in on GORO. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Gold Resource from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $5.50 price objective on shares of Gold Resource in a research note on Friday, July 16th.

Gold Resource Corporation explores for, develops, produces, and sells gold and silver in Mexico and the United States. It also explores for copper, lead, and zinc deposits. The company's flagship property is the Aguila project comprising 18 mining concessions covering an area of approximately 24,372 hectares located in the State of Oaxaca, Mexico.

