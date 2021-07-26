Northern Trust Corp Has $2.23 Million Stock Holdings in Consolidated Water Co. Ltd. (NASDAQ:CWCO)

Northern Trust Corp cut its holdings in Consolidated Water Co. Ltd. (NASDAQ:CWCO) by 25.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 165,861 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 56,857 shares during the quarter. Northern Trust Corp owned about 1.09% of Consolidated Water worth $2,232,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of CWCO. Marshall Wace LLP grew its position in shares of Consolidated Water by 416.9% in the 1st quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 28,979 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $373,000 after purchasing an additional 23,373 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in shares of Consolidated Water by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 39,801 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $479,000 after purchasing an additional 1,282 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers grew its position in shares of Consolidated Water by 14.1% in the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 24,750 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $298,000 after purchasing an additional 3,056 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. grew its position in shares of Consolidated Water by 96.3% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,298 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 2,109 shares during the period. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its position in Consolidated Water by 16.9% during the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 12,937 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $156,000 after acquiring an additional 1,869 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 49.48% of the company’s stock.

Separately, TheStreet downgraded Consolidated Water from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, April 12th.

NASDAQ:CWCO opened at $12.30 on Monday. Consolidated Water Co. Ltd. has a twelve month low of $10.01 and a twelve month high of $15.37. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $12.25. The firm has a market cap of $186.97 million, a P/E ratio of 21.96, a P/E/G ratio of 3.96 and a beta of 0.18.

Consolidated Water (NASDAQ:CWCO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 18th. The utilities provider reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by $0.01. Consolidated Water had a return on equity of 5.81% and a net margin of 2.63%. The firm had revenue of $17.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.95 million. On average, analysts expect that Consolidated Water Co. Ltd. will post 0.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 1st will be issued a $0.085 dividend. This represents a $0.34 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 30th. Consolidated Water’s payout ratio is presently 60.71%.

In other news, Director Clarence B. Flowers sold 2,178 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.78, for a total value of $27,834.84. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 300,476 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,840,083.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 5.37% of the company’s stock.

Consolidated Water Company Profile

Consolidated Water Co Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, designs, constructs, manages, and operates water production and water treatment plants primarily in the Cayman Islands, the Bahamas, and the United States. The company operates through four segments: Retail, Bulk, Services, and Manufacturing.

