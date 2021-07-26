Northern Trust Corp Has $2.23 Million Stock Holdings in PCSB Financial Co. (NASDAQ:PCSB)

Northern Trust Corp trimmed its stake in shares of PCSB Financial Co. (NASDAQ:PCSB) by 12.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 133,966 shares of the company’s stock after selling 18,456 shares during the quarter. Northern Trust Corp owned about 0.84% of PCSB Financial worth $2,225,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PCSB. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. bought a new stake in shares of PCSB Financial during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in shares of PCSB Financial by 281.3% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,715 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 2,003 shares during the period. UBS Group AG lifted its position in shares of PCSB Financial by 23.9% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,444 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after acquiring an additional 664 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its position in shares of PCSB Financial by 67.2% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 6,425 shares of the company’s stock valued at $107,000 after acquiring an additional 2,583 shares during the period. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of PCSB Financial by 2,023.5% during the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 12,040 shares of the company’s stock valued at $200,000 after acquiring an additional 11,473 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 53.61% of the company’s stock.

Get PCSB Financial alerts:

NASDAQ:PCSB opened at $18.64 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $18.38. The company has a market cap of $297.61 million, a P/E ratio of 23.30 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. PCSB Financial Co. has a fifty-two week low of $11.01 and a fifty-two week high of $20.75.

PCSB Financial (NASDAQ:PCSB) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $12.23 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.10 million. PCSB Financial had a return on equity of 4.32% and a net margin of 19.76%.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 28th. Investors of record on Friday, May 14th were given a dividend of $0.06 per share. This is an increase from PCSB Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.04. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 13th. PCSB Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 42.86%.

About PCSB Financial

PCSB Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for PCSB Bank that provides financial services to individuals and businesses in Putnam, Southern Dutchess, Rockland, and Westchester Counties in New York. The company's deposit products include non-interest bearing demand, NOW, money market, escrow, and savings accounts, as well as time deposits.

Featured Story: VIX – Volatility Index

Receive News & Ratings for PCSB Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PCSB Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.