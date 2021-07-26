Northern Trust Corp Has $2.27 Million Stock Position in Rimini Street, Inc. (NASDAQ:RMNI)

Northern Trust Corp reduced its stake in shares of Rimini Street, Inc. (NASDAQ:RMNI) by 5.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 253,055 shares of the company’s stock after selling 15,636 shares during the quarter. Northern Trust Corp owned 0.30% of Rimini Street worth $2,269,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Rhumbline Advisers grew its holdings in shares of Rimini Street by 9.9% during the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 18,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,000 after purchasing an additional 1,680 shares in the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Rimini Street by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 121,203 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,087,000 after purchasing an additional 2,815 shares in the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC grew its holdings in shares of Rimini Street by 17.7% during the 4th quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 56,974 shares of the company’s stock worth $252,000 after purchasing an additional 8,562 shares in the last quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Rimini Street during the 1st quarter worth $78,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in shares of Rimini Street by 11.4% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 94,917 shares of the company’s stock worth $420,000 after purchasing an additional 9,725 shares in the last quarter. 58.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Rimini Street alerts:

RMNI has been the topic of several analyst reports. Cowen reissued a “buy” rating and set a $13.50 target price on shares of Rimini Street in a report on Friday, July 9th. Zacks Investment Research raised Rimini Street from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. Finally, Roth Capital reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $8.00 price objective (down from $15.00) on shares of Rimini Street in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $10.33.

Shares of RMNI stock opened at $8.41 on Monday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $6.88. Rimini Street, Inc. has a 12 month low of $3.04 and a 12 month high of $10.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $717.09 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -31.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 0.60.

Rimini Street (NASDAQ:RMNI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by ($0.09). Rimini Street had a negative net margin of 3.81% and a negative return on equity of 11.48%. The firm had revenue of $87.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $88.37 million. Sell-side analysts forecast that Rimini Street, Inc. will post 0.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, COO Gerard Brossard sold 23,054 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.40, for a total transaction of $147,545.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 66,666 shares in the company, valued at $426,662.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Seth A. Ravin sold 20,814 shares of Rimini Street stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.40, for a total value of $133,209.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 90,353 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $578,259.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 51,592 shares of company stock valued at $340,307 over the last 90 days. 48.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Rimini Street Company Profile

Rimini Street, Inc provides enterprise software products, services, and support for various industries. The company offers software support services for Oracle and SAP enterprise software products. It sells its solutions primarily through direct sales organizations in North America, Latin America, Europe, Africa, the Middle East, Asia, and the Asia-Pacific.

Recommended Story: NASDAQ Stock Market Explained



Receive News & Ratings for Rimini Street Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rimini Street and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.