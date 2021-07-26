Northern Trust Corp Has $2.29 Million Stock Position in National Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:NKSH)

Northern Trust Corp reduced its position in shares of National Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:NKSH) by 10.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 64,386 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 7,526 shares during the quarter. Northern Trust Corp owned about 1.01% of National Bankshares worth $2,286,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in National Bankshares during the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in National Bankshares by 308.4% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,258 shares of the bank’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 950 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its stake in National Bankshares by 66.6% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,994 shares of the bank’s stock worth $106,000 after buying an additional 1,197 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in National Bankshares by 292.4% during the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,924 shares of the bank’s stock worth $123,000 after buying an additional 2,924 shares during the period. Finally, Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC acquired a new position in National Bankshares during the 1st quarter worth approximately $190,000. 29.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of National Bankshares stock opened at $35.33 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $219.22 million, a P/E ratio of 14.48 and a beta of 0.56. National Bankshares, Inc. has a 52 week low of $23.37 and a 52 week high of $39.99. The business has a 50 day moving average of $35.22.

National Bankshares (NASDAQ:NKSH) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 14th. The bank reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.04. National Bankshares had a return on equity of 8.56% and a net margin of 32.65%. On average, equities analysts forecast that National Bankshares, Inc. will post 2.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 24th were paid a $0.70 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 3.9%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 21st.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded National Bankshares from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday.

In related news, Director Charles E. Green III acquired 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 10th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $35.45 per share, with a total value of $35,450.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 45,238 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,603,687.10. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Over the last three months, insiders bought 3,832 shares of company stock valued at $134,189. Company insiders own 2.56% of the company’s stock.

National Bankshares Company Profile

National Bankshares, Inc is a community bank holding company. It offers financial products and services, including deposit accounts, commercial, consumer and mortgage loans, credit cards and trust services throughout Southwest Virginia. National Bankshares was founded in 1986 and is headquartered in Blacksburg, VA.

