Northern Trust Corp Has $2.31 Million Position in Escalade, Incorporated (NASDAQ:ESCA)

Northern Trust Corp reduced its stake in shares of Escalade, Incorporated (NASDAQ:ESCA) by 13.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 110,574 shares of the company’s stock after selling 17,035 shares during the quarter. Northern Trust Corp owned 0.80% of Escalade worth $2,313,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Escalade by 5.5% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 628,107 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,134,000 after purchasing an additional 32,837 shares during the last quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. grew its holdings in shares of Escalade by 4.2% during the first quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 533,937 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,165,000 after purchasing an additional 21,434 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Escalade by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 485,738 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,284,000 after purchasing an additional 3,113 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in shares of Escalade by 23.4% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 154,159 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,263,000 after purchasing an additional 29,204 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Escalade by 8.9% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 152,835 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,195,000 after purchasing an additional 12,456 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 28.49% of the company’s stock.

Escalade stock opened at $23.60 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $23.48. The company has a market capitalization of $328.13 million, a PE ratio of 11.40 and a beta of 1.33. Escalade, Incorporated has a 12-month low of $13.96 and a 12-month high of $25.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a current ratio of 4.14.

In related news, CFO Stephen Wawrin sold 1,348 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.03, for a total value of $31,044.44. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 25,000 shares in the company, valued at $575,750. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . 21.43% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Escalade from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 15th.

About Escalade

Escalade, Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells sporting goods in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company manufactures, imports, and distributes various sporting goods brands in basketball goals, archery, indoor and outdoor game recreation, and fitness products.

