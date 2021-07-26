Northern Trust Corp Has $2.35 Million Stock Holdings in Vuzix Co. (NASDAQ:VUZI)

Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in shares of Vuzix Co. (NASDAQ:VUZI) by 38.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 92,318 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 25,814 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp owned approximately 0.15% of Vuzix worth $2,349,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Vuzix by 47.7% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 433,465 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,027,000 after acquiring an additional 140,011 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC raised its holdings in Vuzix by 11.1% in the 1st quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 11,107 shares of the company’s stock valued at $283,000 after acquiring an additional 1,107 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in Vuzix by 1,176.7% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 32,671 shares of the company’s stock valued at $831,000 after acquiring an additional 30,112 shares in the last quarter. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV acquired a new position in Vuzix in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $434,000. Finally, Jacobi Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Vuzix by 13.0% in the 1st quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 5,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $132,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. 33.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Vuzix from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $17.67.

Shares of VUZI opened at $14.37 on Monday. Vuzix Co. has a 1 year low of $3.24 and a 1 year high of $32.43. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $17.08. The firm has a market cap of $906.36 million, a PE ratio of -30.57 and a beta of 2.45.

Vuzix (NASDAQ:VUZI) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by ($0.02). Vuzix had a negative return on equity of 29.77% and a negative net margin of 137.70%. The company had revenue of $3.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.83 million. Vuzix’s revenue was up 160.0% on a year-over-year basis.

Vuzix Company Profile

Vuzix Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, and sells augmented reality (AR) wearable display and computing devices for consumer and enterprise markets in North America, the Asia-Pacific, Europe, and internationally. It provides M300XL, M400, and M4000 series of smart glasses for enterprise, industrial, commercial, and medical markets; Vuzix Blade smart glasses; waveguide optics and related coupling optics; and other AR products, such as binocular next generation smart glasses and AR smart glasses product with 3D, stereo cameras, and 3D camera vision, as well as custom and engineering solutions.

