Northern Trust Corp Invests $2.24 Million in Oasis Petroleum Inc. (NASDAQ:OAS)

Northern Trust Corp acquired a new position in shares of Oasis Petroleum Inc. (NASDAQ:OAS) in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 37,771 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,243,000. Northern Trust Corp owned about 0.19% of Oasis Petroleum at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. TCW Group Inc. bought a new stake in Oasis Petroleum in the first quarter worth approximately $12,549,000. RBF Capital LLC bought a new stake in Oasis Petroleum in the fourth quarter worth approximately $371,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in Oasis Petroleum by 586.0% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,665,582 shares of the company’s stock worth $98,787,000 after purchasing an additional 2,277,027 shares in the last quarter. Oaktree Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Oasis Petroleum in the fourth quarter worth approximately $10,596,000. Finally, Cannon Global Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Oasis Petroleum in the first quarter worth approximately $309,000. Institutional investors own 83.04% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:OAS opened at $90.33 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 0.83. Oasis Petroleum Inc. has a 12-month low of $20.00 and a 12-month high of $107.65. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $93.47.

Oasis Petroleum (NASDAQ:OAS) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The company reported $4.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.30 by $2.04. The company had revenue of $355.46 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $271.00 million. As a group, research analysts predict that Oasis Petroleum Inc. will post 15.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a None dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 21st. Investors of record on Friday, July 9th were given a dividend of $0.375 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 8th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.61%.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Truist Securities assumed coverage on Oasis Petroleum in a report on Tuesday, June 1st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Oasis Petroleum from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 6th. Zacks Investment Research raised Oasis Petroleum from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Oasis Petroleum from $78.00 to $83.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price objective on Oasis Petroleum from $115.00 to $127.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Oasis Petroleum presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $92.90.

About Oasis Petroleum

Oasis Petroleum Inc, an independent exploration and production company, focuses on the acquisition and development of onshore unconventional oil and natural gas resources in the United States. It operates through Exploration and Production(E&P), and Midstream segments. The E&P segment engages in the acquisition and development of oil and gas properties.

