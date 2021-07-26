Northern Trust Corp Lowers Holdings in Fidelity D & D Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:FDBC)

Northern Trust Corp decreased its holdings in Fidelity D & D Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:FDBC) by 7.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 38,109 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 3,092 shares during the quarter. Northern Trust Corp owned 0.76% of Fidelity D & D Bancorp worth $2,344,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in Fidelity D & D Bancorp by 292.6% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 746 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 556 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its holdings in Fidelity D & D Bancorp by 67.0% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 1,847 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $114,000 after purchasing an additional 741 shares in the last quarter. Vicus Capital acquired a new stake in Fidelity D & D Bancorp during the first quarter worth approximately $252,000. Rhumbline Advisers raised its holdings in Fidelity D & D Bancorp by 14.9% during the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 6,125 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $394,000 after purchasing an additional 796 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in Fidelity D & D Bancorp by 19.8% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 9,480 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $610,000 after purchasing an additional 1,570 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 15.30% of the company’s stock.

Get Fidelity D & D Bancorp alerts:

FDBC stock opened at $54.97 on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $54.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $274.63 million, a PE ratio of 17.18 and a beta of 0.23. Fidelity D & D Bancorp, Inc. has a twelve month low of $43.00 and a twelve month high of $70.97.

Fidelity D & D Bancorp (NASDAQ:FDBC) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The financial services provider reported $1.29 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $18.97 million for the quarter. Fidelity D & D Bancorp had a net margin of 22.46% and a return on equity of 10.52%.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 21st were issued a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 20th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.18%.

Fidelity D & D Bancorp Company Profile

Fidelity D & D Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for The Fidelity Deposit and Discount Bank that provides a range of banking, trust, and financial services to individuals, small businesses, and corporate customers. The company accepts savings, clubs, interest-bearing and non-interest bearing checking, money market, and short- and long-term time deposits, as well as certificates of deposit.

Featured Article: Using other technical indicators with support levels

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FDBC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fidelity D & D Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:FDBC).

Receive News & Ratings for Fidelity D & D Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fidelity D & D Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.