Northern Trust Corp Lowers Stake in Sharps Compliance Corp. (NASDAQ:SMED)

Northern Trust Corp reduced its position in shares of Sharps Compliance Corp. (NASDAQ:SMED) by 10.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 144,834 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 17,393 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp owned about 0.86% of Sharps Compliance worth $2,081,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Dorsey Wright & Associates purchased a new stake in shares of Sharps Compliance during the 1st quarter worth $45,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its position in shares of Sharps Compliance by 80.0% during the 1st quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 12,600 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $181,000 after purchasing an additional 5,600 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Sharps Compliance by 9.8% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 79,383 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $750,000 after purchasing an additional 7,090 shares during the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp raised its stake in Sharps Compliance by 41.2% during the 4th quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 28,107 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $266,000 after acquiring an additional 8,202 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Sharps Compliance by 18.0% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 55,220 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $522,000 after acquiring an additional 8,407 shares in the last quarter. 44.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Sharps Compliance alerts:

In other Sharps Compliance news, Director Parris H. Holmes, Jr. sold 74,140 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.85, for a total value of $1,026,839.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 834,329 shares in the company, valued at $11,555,456.65. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO David P. Tusa sold 218,614 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.65, for a total transaction of $3,858,537.10. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 484,682 shares of company stock worth $7,736,302. Corporate insiders own 15.10% of the company’s stock.

SMED has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Barrington Research lifted their price target on shares of Sharps Compliance from $15.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Roth Capital lifted their price objective on shares of Sharps Compliance from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of Sharps Compliance from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Sharps Compliance from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 8th. Finally, HC Wainwright boosted their price objective on shares of Sharps Compliance from $18.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $18.33.

Shares of SMED stock opened at $9.34 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $160.27 million, a P/E ratio of 16.10 and a beta of -0.21. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $11.71. The company has a quick ratio of 1.87, a current ratio of 2.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. Sharps Compliance Corp. has a twelve month low of $5.45 and a twelve month high of $18.67.

Sharps Compliance (NASDAQ:SMED) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The industrial products company reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.27. Sharps Compliance had a net margin of 14.16% and a return on equity of 30.81%. The firm had revenue of $27.53 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.55 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.10) EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Sharps Compliance Corp. will post 0.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Sharps Compliance Company Profile

Sharps Compliance Corp. provides medical, pharmaceutical, and hazardous waste management services in the United States. It offers Sharps Recovery System for the containment, transportation, treatment, and tracking of medical waste generated outside the hospital and health care facility settings; TakeAway Recovery System to treat used needles, syringes, and other used healthcare products; Route-Based Pickup Service, a medical and hazardous waste pick-up services; and MedSafe, a solution for the safe collection, transportation, and disposal of unwanted and expired ultimate-user medications.

Featured Article: What are the benefits of momentum investing?

Receive News & Ratings for Sharps Compliance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sharps Compliance and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.