Northern Trust Corp Raises Holdings in Celldex Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLDX)

Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Celldex Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLDX) by 12.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 107,206 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,217 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp owned about 0.27% of Celldex Therapeutics worth $2,209,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of CLDX. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD purchased a new position in shares of Celldex Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $5,135,000. Pura Vida Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Celldex Therapeutics in the 1st quarter worth approximately $3,370,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Celldex Therapeutics by 12.4% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 967,873 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $19,938,000 after acquiring an additional 106,492 shares during the period. Rafferty Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Celldex Therapeutics by 369.4% in the 1st quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 121,059 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,494,000 after acquiring an additional 95,268 shares during the period. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC grew its stake in Celldex Therapeutics by 243.8% in the 4th quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 114,764 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,011,000 after acquiring an additional 81,382 shares during the period. 87.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of CLDX opened at $42.60 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $1.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -23.28 and a beta of 3.05. The company has a fifty day moving average of $32.31. Celldex Therapeutics, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $9.59 and a fifty-two week high of $46.42.

Celldex Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CLDX) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.42) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.35) by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $0.69 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.13 million. Celldex Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 1,184.99% and a negative return on equity of 24.71%. Analysts predict that Celldex Therapeutics, Inc. will post -1.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have commented on CLDX. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Celldex Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. Guggenheim began coverage on shares of Celldex Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $66.00 target price for the company. Finally, HC Wainwright lifted their price target on shares of Celldex Therapeutics from $36.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $43.50.

Celldex Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing therapeutic monoclonal and bispecific antibodies for the treatment of various diseases. Its drug candidates include antibody-based therapeutics to treat patients with inflammatory diseases and various forms of cancer. The company's clinical development programs CDX-0159, a Phase I monoclonal antibody that binds the receptor tyrosine kinase KIT and inhibits its activity; CDX-1140, a human agonist monoclonal antibody targeted to CD40, a key activator of immune response, which is found on dendritic cells, macrophages, and B cells, as well as is expressed on various cancer cells; and CDX-527, a bispecific antibody, which uses the company's proprietary active anti-PD-L1 and CD27 human antibodies to couple CD27 costimulation with blockade of the PD-L1/PD-1 pathway to help prime and activate anti-tumor T cell responses through CD27 costimulation.

