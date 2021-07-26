Northern Trust Corp Reduces Holdings in Verrica Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:VRCA)

Northern Trust Corp reduced its holdings in shares of Verrica Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:VRCA) by 14.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 151,915 shares of the company’s stock after selling 25,953 shares during the quarter. Northern Trust Corp owned approximately 0.55% of Verrica Pharmaceuticals worth $2,302,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Verrica Pharmaceuticals by 7.8% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 199,158 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,017,000 after acquiring an additional 14,392 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in Verrica Pharmaceuticals by 403.6% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 27,741 shares of the company’s stock valued at $421,000 after acquiring an additional 22,233 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in Verrica Pharmaceuticals by 62.5% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 9,921 shares of the company’s stock valued at $150,000 after acquiring an additional 3,814 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its holdings in Verrica Pharmaceuticals by 72.5% during the 1st quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 8,107 shares of the company’s stock valued at $123,000 after acquiring an additional 3,407 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Altium Capital Management LP increased its holdings in Verrica Pharmaceuticals by 417.4% during the 1st quarter. Altium Capital Management LP now owns 562,954 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,529,000 after acquiring an additional 454,160 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 36.22% of the company’s stock.

VRCA has been the subject of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Verrica Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. Northland Securities decreased their price target on shares of Verrica Pharmaceuticals from $24.00 to $19.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 1st. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on shares of Verrica Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $19.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 price target on shares of Verrica Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday, May 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Verrica Pharmaceuticals has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $19.20.

Verrica Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $10.57 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $11.15. Verrica Pharmaceuticals Inc. has a 12-month low of $6.02 and a 12-month high of $18.42. The firm has a market cap of $289.72 million, a PE ratio of -7.77 and a beta of 2.28.

Verrica Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VRCA) last released its earnings results on Friday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.35) by $0.31. The company had revenue of $12.00 million during the quarter. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Verrica Pharmaceuticals Inc. will post -1.58 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Ted White bought 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 4th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $9.95 per share, with a total value of $39,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 21,966 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $218,561.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO A Brian Davis purchased 5,000 shares of Verrica Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Friday, June 4th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $9.89 per share, for a total transaction of $49,450.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 12,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $127,581. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased 11,500 shares of company stock worth $113,725 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 40.20% of the company’s stock.

About Verrica Pharmaceuticals

Verrica Pharmaceuticals Inc, a dermatology therapeutics company, develops and commercializes treatments for people with skin diseases in the United States. The company's lead product candidate includes VP-102 for the treatment of molluscum contagiosum; which has completed phase II clinical trial for treating common warts; and that is in phase II clinical trial for the treatment of external genital warts.

