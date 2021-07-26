Northern Trust Corp Reduces Position in Radware Ltd. (NASDAQ:RDWR)

Northern Trust Corp lessened its holdings in shares of Radware Ltd. (NASDAQ:RDWR) by 16.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 87,160 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 16,649 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp owned about 0.19% of Radware worth $2,274,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Radware by 4.6% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 59,201 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,543,000 after buying an additional 2,600 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of Radware by 139.8% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 364,625 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $9,509,000 after buying an additional 212,600 shares during the period. UBS Group AG boosted its position in shares of Radware by 48.2% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 35,692 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $931,000 after buying an additional 11,607 shares during the period. Davy Global Fund Management Ltd boosted its position in shares of Radware by 58.0% during the first quarter. Davy Global Fund Management Ltd now owns 76,782 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $2,002,000 after buying an additional 28,201 shares during the period. Finally, Banque Cantonale Vaudoise boosted its position in shares of Radware by 66.7% during the first quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 27,226 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $710,000 after buying an additional 10,898 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.82% of the company’s stock.

RDWR has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Radware from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. Needham & Company LLC raised shares of Radware from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Radware has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $32.75.

Radware stock opened at $31.04 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 134.96, a PEG ratio of 5.47 and a beta of 0.88. Radware Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $21.66 and a fifty-two week high of $32.58. The company’s 50 day moving average is $30.10.

Radware (NASDAQ:RDWR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The information technology services provider reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $66.77 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $64.45 million. Radware had a net margin of 4.27% and a return on equity of 4.51%. Radware’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.14 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Radware Ltd. will post 0.35 earnings per share for the current year.

Radware Company Profile

Radware Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets cyber security and application delivery solutions for applications in physical, virtual, cloud, and software defined data centers worldwide. The company offers DefensePro, a real-time network attack mitigation device; AppWall, a Web application firewall; Radware Kubernetes WAF, a Web application firewall solution for CI/CD environments orchestrated by Kubernetes; and DefenseFlow, a cyber-command and control application.

