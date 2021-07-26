Northern Trust Corp Reduces Position in Wave Life Sciences Ltd. (NASDAQ:WVE)

Northern Trust Corp cut its stake in shares of Wave Life Sciences Ltd. (NASDAQ:WVE) by 6.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 378,866 shares of the company’s stock after selling 25,178 shares during the quarter. Northern Trust Corp owned about 0.76% of Wave Life Sciences worth $2,125,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in WVE. Altium Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Wave Life Sciences during the first quarter valued at $2,238,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Wave Life Sciences during the fourth quarter valued at $1,854,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Wave Life Sciences by 17.7% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,285,048 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,209,000 after buying an additional 193,572 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Wave Life Sciences by 11.1% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,246,373 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,809,000 after buying an additional 124,153 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Wave Life Sciences by 53.5% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 224,368 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,766,000 after buying an additional 78,246 shares during the last quarter. 76.80% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

WVE stock opened at $5.84 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $6.85. Wave Life Sciences Ltd. has a 52-week low of $4.82 and a 52-week high of $19.98. The stock has a market cap of $293.83 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.69 and a beta of 0.37.

Wave Life Sciences (NASDAQ:WVE) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.86) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.56) by ($0.30). Wave Life Sciences had a negative return on equity of 242.12% and a negative net margin of 746.67%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Wave Life Sciences Ltd. will post -2.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

WVE has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. SVB Leerink dropped their price objective on shares of Wave Life Sciences from $10.00 to $7.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. Truist lowered their price target on shares of Wave Life Sciences from $27.00 to $17.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. Mizuho upped their price target on shares of Wave Life Sciences from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Wave Life Sciences from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on shares of Wave Life Sciences from $13.00 to $8.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Wave Life Sciences presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $12.00.

Wave Life Sciences Company Profile

Wave Life Sciences Ltd., a clinical stage genetic medicine company, designs, optimizes, and produces of novel stereopure oligonucleotides through PRISM, a discovery and drug developing platform. The company is primarily developing oligonucleotides target ribonucleic acid to reduce the expression of disease-promoting proteins or transform the production of dysfunctional mutant proteins into the production of functional proteins.

