Northern Trust Corp Reduces Stake in PlayAGS Inc (NYSE:AGS)

Northern Trust Corp lowered its stake in PlayAGS Inc (NYSE:AGS) by 8.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 280,611 shares of the company’s stock after selling 25,262 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp owned approximately 0.77% of PlayAGS worth $2,267,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AGS. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in PlayAGS by 21.6% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 112,362 shares of the company’s stock worth $809,000 after acquiring an additional 19,944 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in shares of PlayAGS by 135.4% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 58,226 shares of the company’s stock valued at $419,000 after buying an additional 33,488 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in shares of PlayAGS by 294.5% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 5,046 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 3,767 shares during the period. Barclays PLC boosted its position in shares of PlayAGS by 105.5% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 24,999 shares of the company’s stock valued at $179,000 after buying an additional 12,832 shares during the period. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company purchased a new position in shares of PlayAGS during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $134,000. Institutional investors own 82.43% of the company’s stock.

Get PlayAGS alerts:

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered PlayAGS from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. Truist Securities upgraded PlayAGS from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on PlayAGS from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. B. Riley began coverage on PlayAGS in a research report on Friday, June 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $21.00 target price for the company. Finally, Truist upgraded PlayAGS from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, May 7th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. PlayAGS currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $11.80.

Shares of NYSE:AGS opened at $7.66 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $280.59 million, a P/E ratio of -3.47 and a beta of 3.53. PlayAGS Inc has a 52 week low of $2.50 and a 52 week high of $11.32. The company has a quick ratio of 3.22, a current ratio of 3.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.06. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.52.

PlayAGS (NYSE:AGS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.21) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.42) by $0.21. The company had revenue of $55.36 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $49.97 million. PlayAGS had a negative net margin of 46.85% and a negative return on equity of 129.55%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that PlayAGS Inc will post -0.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

PlayAGS Company Profile

AGS is a global company focused on creating a diverse mix of entertaining gaming experiences for every kind of player. Their roots are firmly planted in the Class II Native American gaming market, but their customer-centric culture and growth have helped them branch out to become a leading all-inclusive commercial gaming supplier.

See Also: What is a back-end load?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AGS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PlayAGS Inc (NYSE:AGS).

Receive News & Ratings for PlayAGS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PlayAGS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.