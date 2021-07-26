Northern Trust Corp Sells 20,260 Shares of eGain Co. (NASDAQ:EGAN)

Northern Trust Corp decreased its position in shares of eGain Co. (NASDAQ:EGAN) by 8.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 232,431 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 20,260 shares during the quarter. Northern Trust Corp owned about 0.75% of eGain worth $2,206,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EGAN. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in eGain by 56.6% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,204,399 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $14,223,000 after acquiring an additional 435,539 shares during the last quarter. PenderFund Capital Management Ltd. boosted its stake in eGain by 85.2% during the 1st quarter. PenderFund Capital Management Ltd. now owns 504,500 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $6,017,000 after acquiring an additional 232,099 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in eGain by 138.2% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 275,948 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,259,000 after acquiring an additional 160,087 shares during the last quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp acquired a new stake in eGain during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,223,000. Finally, Stanley Laman Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in eGain during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,070,000. 52.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

EGAN has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of eGain from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. Needham & Company LLC dropped their target price on shares of eGain from $15.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, DA Davidson restated a “buy” rating on shares of eGain in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $15.40.

In other news, CFO Eric Smit sold 5,000 shares of eGain stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.79, for a total value of $53,950.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 132,187 shares in the company, valued at $1,426,297.73. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . 34.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NASDAQ EGAN opened at $11.46 on Monday. eGain Co. has a 12-month low of $8.50 and a 12-month high of $20.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $356.39 million, a P/E ratio of 52.09, a PEG ratio of 4.05 and a beta of 0.29. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.88.

eGain (NASDAQ:EGAN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 11th. The technology company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.06. eGain had a net margin of 9.16% and a return on equity of 18.37%. The company had revenue of $19.74 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.64 million. Analysts anticipate that eGain Co. will post 0.2 EPS for the current year.

eGain Corporation operates as a software-as-a service provider of customer engagement solutions in the United States, the United Kingdom, India, and internationally. It provides eGain solution, a unified cloud software solution to automate, augment, and orchestrate customer engagement, including digital-first, omnichannel desktop, artificial intelligence (AI) and knowledge, and analytics and machine learning applications, as well as platform APIs and pre-built third-party connectors.

