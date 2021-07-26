Northern Trust Corp Sells 49,198 Shares of Resonant Inc. (NASDAQ:RESN)

Northern Trust Corp cut its stake in Resonant Inc. (NASDAQ:RESN) by 8.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 511,016 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 49,198 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp owned 0.85% of Resonant worth $2,167,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in Resonant in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Resonant by 40.1% in the first quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 11,350 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 3,250 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in Resonant by 149.0% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 12,212 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 7,307 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG bought a new stake in Resonant in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Finally, Creative Planning bought a new stake in Resonant in the first quarter valued at approximately $76,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 29.20% of the company’s stock.

Resonant stock opened at $2.82 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $170.39 million, a PE ratio of -5.32 and a beta of 2.19. Resonant Inc. has a 52-week low of $2.09 and a 52-week high of $8.33. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $3.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 4.19 and a quick ratio of 4.19.

Resonant (NASDAQ:RESN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The semiconductor company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14) by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $0.61 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.60 million. Resonant had a negative return on equity of 129.19% and a negative net margin of 906.70%. Sell-side analysts expect that Resonant Inc. will post -0.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Resonant from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 19th.

Resonant Inc, a late-stage development company, designs and develops filters for radio frequency (RF) and front-ends used in the mobile device, automotive, medical, internet-of-things, and related industries in Japan, China, and internationally. It uses Infinite Synthesized Networks technology, a software platform to configure and connect resonators that are building blocks of RF filters.

