Northern Trust Corp Sells 8,710 Shares of Bluegreen Vacations Holding Co. (NYSE:BVH)

Northern Trust Corp reduced its stake in Bluegreen Vacations Holding Co. (NYSE:BVH) by 6.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 122,428 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,710 shares during the quarter. Northern Trust Corp owned approximately 0.63% of Bluegreen Vacations worth $2,270,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Citigroup Inc. bought a new position in Bluegreen Vacations in the 4th quarter worth $33,000. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in Bluegreen Vacations by 23.5% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,846 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,000 after purchasing an additional 732 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new position in Bluegreen Vacations in the 1st quarter worth $111,000. American International Group Inc. bought a new position in Bluegreen Vacations in the 4th quarter worth $98,000. Finally, Brown Advisory Inc. bought a new position in Bluegreen Vacations in the 4th quarter worth $136,000. 25.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Bluegreen Vacations alerts:

In other news, CFO Raymond Scott Lopez bought 5,000 shares of Bluegreen Vacations stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 13th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $19.00 per share, with a total value of $95,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Dusty Tonkin bought 10,500 shares of Bluegreen Vacations stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 13th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $18.79 per share, for a total transaction of $197,295.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the executive vice president now directly owns 31,099 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $584,350.21. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have acquired 15,845 shares of company stock worth $299,495. Insiders own 33.20% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:BVH opened at $16.70 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $18.88. The company has a market capitalization of $367.10 million, a PE ratio of -6.19 and a beta of 2.04. Bluegreen Vacations Holding Co. has a 52 week low of $7.70 and a 52 week high of $21.94.

Bluegreen Vacations (NYSE:BVH) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 9th. The company reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $146.42 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $152.71 million. Bluegreen Vacations had a negative return on equity of 14.57% and a negative net margin of 9.18%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Bluegreen Vacations Holding Co. will post 1.06 EPS for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Bluegreen Vacations from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 7th.

Bluegreen Vacations Company Profile

Bluegreen Vacations Holding Corporation operates as a vacation ownership company. It markets and sells vacation ownership interests (VOI); and manages resorts in leisure and urban destinations, including Orlando, Las Vegas, Myrtle Beach, Charleston and New Orleans, and others. The company also provides resort management, mortgage servicing, title services, reservation, and construction design and development services; and financing to qualified VOI purchasers, as well as management services to the vacation club and homeowners' associations.

Further Reading: How to interpret a stock’s beta number



Receive News & Ratings for Bluegreen Vacations Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bluegreen Vacations and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.