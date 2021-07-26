Northern Trust Corp Sells 9,580 Shares of Ames National Co. (NASDAQ:ATLO)

Northern Trust Corp cut its holdings in shares of Ames National Co. (NASDAQ:ATLO) by 9.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 90,028 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 9,580 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp owned 0.99% of Ames National worth $2,303,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Ames National by 7.3% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 663,066 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $16,961,000 after acquiring an additional 45,276 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Ames National by 21.4% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 139,299 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,563,000 after acquiring an additional 24,546 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in Ames National by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 102,676 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,466,000 after acquiring an additional 3,602 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Ames National by 16.9% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 37,083 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $890,000 after acquiring an additional 5,366 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in Ames National by 11.8% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 30,909 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $790,000 after acquiring an additional 3,251 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 26.27% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ATLO opened at $23.44 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $213.84 million, a P/E ratio of 10.02 and a beta of 0.77. Ames National Co. has a twelve month low of $16.53 and a twelve month high of $27.90. The company has a current ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $24.65.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 30th will be paid a $0.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 29th. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.44%.

Ames National Company Profile

Ames National Corporation operates as a multi-bank holding company that provides banking products and services primarily in Adams, Boone, Clarke, Hancock, Polk, Marshall, Ringgold, Story, Taylor, and Union counties in the central, north-central, and south-central Iowa. The company accepts a range of deposits, including checking and savings accounts; and time deposits, such as money market accounts and certificates of deposit.

