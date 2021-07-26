Northern Trust Corp Sells 95,954 Shares of Barclays ETN+ Select MLP ETNs (NYSEARCA:ATMP)

Northern Trust Corp reduced its stake in Barclays ETN+ Select MLP ETNs (NYSEARCA:ATMP) by 36.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 168,625 shares of the company’s stock after selling 95,954 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp owned approximately 1.33% of Barclays ETN+ Select MLP ETNs worth $2,310,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of ATMP. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC boosted its stake in Barclays ETN+ Select MLP ETNs by 1.8% during the first quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 8,455,541 shares of the company’s stock valued at $115,841,000 after buying an additional 152,667 shares during the period. Arlington Partners LLC boosted its stake in Barclays ETN+ Select MLP ETNs by 3.7% during the first quarter. Arlington Partners LLC now owns 1,273,246 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,443,000 after buying an additional 45,666 shares during the period. Finally, Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Barclays ETN+ Select MLP ETNs by 7.1% during the first quarter. Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 237,413 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,253,000 after buying an additional 15,729 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA:ATMP opened at $15.46 on Monday. Barclays ETN+ Select MLP ETNs has a 52-week low of $8.71 and a 52-week high of $17.49. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $16.25.

