Northern Trust Corp Trims Stake in comScore, Inc. (NASDAQ:SCOR)

Northern Trust Corp trimmed its stake in comScore, Inc. (NASDAQ:SCOR) by 9.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 633,084 shares of the company’s stock after selling 66,273 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp owned 0.78% of comScore worth $2,317,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of SCOR. Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in shares of comScore by 375.4% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 13,536 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 10,689 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of comScore in the 1st quarter worth $41,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of comScore in the 1st quarter worth $41,000. Excalibur Management Corp purchased a new stake in shares of comScore in the 1st quarter worth $44,000. Finally, Credit Suisse AG increased its stake in shares of comScore by 56.8% in the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 20,079 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 7,273 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.59% of the company’s stock.

SCOR opened at $4.18 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $4.34. comScore, Inc. has a 52 week low of $1.80 and a 52 week high of $5.25. The company has a market cap of $337.27 million, a P/E ratio of -4.27 and a beta of 1.21.

comScore (NASDAQ:SCOR) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.49) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by ($0.40). The business had revenue of $90.33 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $86.99 million. comScore had a negative net margin of 20.18% and a negative return on equity of 29.01%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.19) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that comScore, Inc. will post -0.96 earnings per share for the current year.

In other comScore news, Director Irwin Gotlieb bought 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 2nd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $3.97 per share, for a total transaction of $397,000.00. 3.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Craig Hallum began coverage on comScore in a research note on Monday, June 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $7.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of comScore from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 29th.

comScore, Inc operates as an information and analytics company that measures advertising, consumer behavior, and audiences across media platforms worldwide. The company offers ratings and planning products and services, including Media Metrix Multi-Platform and Mobile Metrix, which measure Websites and apps on computers, smartphones, and tablets; Video Metrix that delivers measurement of digital video consumption; and Plan Metrix, which offers understanding of consumer lifestyle.

