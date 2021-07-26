Northern Trust Corp Trims Stock Position in A-Mark Precious Metals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMRK)

Northern Trust Corp lessened its holdings in A-Mark Precious Metals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMRK) by 15.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 62,065 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,722 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp owned 0.86% of A-Mark Precious Metals worth $2,234,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in AMRK. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of A-Mark Precious Metals by 453.0% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,305 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 1,069 shares in the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of A-Mark Precious Metals in the first quarter valued at about $46,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its stake in shares of A-Mark Precious Metals by 56.1% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,330 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,000 after buying an additional 837 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio purchased a new position in shares of A-Mark Precious Metals during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $155,000. Finally, Nkcfo LLC lifted its stake in shares of A-Mark Precious Metals by 56.0% during the first quarter. Nkcfo LLC now owns 7,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $281,000 after buying an additional 2,800 shares during the period. 40.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, CEO Gregory N. Roberts sold 6,674 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.75, for a total transaction of $358,727.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 16,974 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $912,352.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Kathleen Taylor-Simpson sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.26, for a total transaction of $753,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 5,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $251,300. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 75,722 shares of company stock valued at $3,967,738 in the last ninety days. 37.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of A-Mark Precious Metals from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th.

Shares of AMRK opened at $47.33 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $527.07 million, a P/E ratio of 3.04 and a beta of -0.42. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $49.17. A-Mark Precious Metals, Inc. has a 1 year low of $21.10 and a 1 year high of $57.63.

A-Mark Precious Metals (NASDAQ:AMRK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 11th. The company reported $8.84 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.88 by $5.96. A-Mark Precious Metals had a net margin of 1.78% and a return on equity of 77.15%. The firm had revenue of $2.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.50 billion. As a group, equities research analysts expect that A-Mark Precious Metals, Inc. will post 15.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A-Mark Precious Metals Profile

A-Mark Precious Metals, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a precious metals trading company. It operates in three segments: Wholesale Trading & Ancillary Services, Secured Lending, and Direct Sales. The company sells gold, silver, platinum, and palladium in the form of bars, plates, powders, wafers, grains, ingots, and coins, as well as markets precious metal products on television, radio, and the internet, as well as through telephonic sales.

