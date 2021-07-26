Northland Power (OTCMKTS:NPIFF) Trading Down 0.5%

Northland Power Inc. (OTCMKTS:NPIFF) was down 0.5% during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $34.24 and last traded at $34.37. Approximately 2,986 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 78% from the average daily volume of 13,450 shares. The stock had previously closed at $34.53.

A number of research analysts have commented on NPIFF shares. Scotiabank reduced their price objective on shares of Northland Power from C$52.00 to C$48.25 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Northland Securities reduced their price target on shares of Northland Power from C$52.00 to C$50.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 14th. TD Securities restated a “buy” rating on shares of Northland Power in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. CIBC reduced their price target on shares of Northland Power from $49.00 to $47.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 14th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on shares of Northland Power from C$48.00 to C$42.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Northland Power presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $46.45.

The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $33.91.

Northland Power Inc, an independent power producer, develops, builds, owns, and operates clean and green power projects in North America, Europe, Latin America, and Asia. The company produces electricity from renewable resources, such as wind, solar, or hydro power, as well as clean burning natural gas and biomass for sale under power purchase agreements and other revenue arrangements.

