Northwest Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:NWBI) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Northwest Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:NWBI) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the six analysts that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $13.00.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Northwest Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 1st.

Shares of NASDAQ NWBI opened at $13.46 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $1.71 billion, a PE ratio of 15.84 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.93. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $13.87. Northwest Bancshares has a fifty-two week low of $8.84 and a fifty-two week high of $15.48.

Northwest Bancshares (NASDAQ:NWBI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, April 25th. The savings and loans company reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by $0.04. Northwest Bancshares had a return on equity of 9.57% and a net margin of 18.54%. The business had revenue of $132.41 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $135.17 million. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Northwest Bancshares will post 1.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Timothy M. Hunter acquired 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 13th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $13.88 per share, with a total value of $138,800.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 92,200 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,279,736. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Thomas K. Iv Creal sold 2,673 shares of Northwest Bancshares stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.25, for a total transaction of $38,090.25. Insiders sold 3,835 shares of company stock worth $54,334 in the last quarter. 0.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of NWBI. Valley Brook Capital Group bought a new position in shares of Northwest Bancshares during the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in Northwest Bancshares by 1,489.6% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,974 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $57,000 after acquiring an additional 3,724 shares in the last quarter. Pinz Capital Management LP bought a new position in Northwest Bancshares in the 1st quarter worth about $131,000. Truist Financial Corp bought a new position in shares of Northwest Bancshares during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $134,000. Finally, Axiom Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Northwest Bancshares during the first quarter valued at approximately $145,000. 61.62% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Northwest Bancshares

Northwest Bancshares, Inc operates as a holding company for Northwest Bank that offers various personal and business banking solutions. The company accepts various deposits, such as checking, savings, money market deposit, term certificate, and individual retirement accounts. Its loan products include one-to-four family residential real estate, short-term consumer, multi-family residential and commercial real estate, commercial business, and residential mortgage loans; home equity lines of credit; and consumer loans comprising automobile, sales finance, unsecured personal, and credit card loans, as well as loans secured by deposit accounts.

