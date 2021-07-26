Northwest Bancshares (NASDAQ:NWBI) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at Keefe, Bruyette & Woods

Equities research analysts at Keefe, Bruyette & Woods started coverage on shares of Northwest Bancshares (NASDAQ:NWBI) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm set a “market perform” rating on the savings and loans company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Northwest Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $13.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:NWBI traded up $0.05 during trading on Monday, hitting $13.51. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 615,268 shares, compared to its average volume of 626,924. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.89 and a beta of 0.64. Northwest Bancshares has a fifty-two week low of $8.84 and a fifty-two week high of $15.48. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $13.87.

Northwest Bancshares (NASDAQ:NWBI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, April 25th. The savings and loans company reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $132.41 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $135.17 million. Northwest Bancshares had a return on equity of 9.57% and a net margin of 18.54%. Equities research analysts forecast that Northwest Bancshares will post 1.09 EPS for the current year.

In other Northwest Bancshares news, EVP Thomas K. Iv Creal sold 2,673 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.25, for a total transaction of $38,090.25. Also, Director Timothy M. Hunter purchased 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 13th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $13.88 per share, with a total value of $138,800.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 92,200 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,279,736. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold 3,835 shares of company stock worth $54,334 in the last 90 days. 0.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new stake in Northwest Bancshares in the third quarter valued at $25,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Northwest Bancshares by 3,239.7% in the 4th quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,937 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 1,879 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. acquired a new position in Northwest Bancshares during the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. Verus Capital Partners LLC grew its position in Northwest Bancshares by 233.7% in the 1st quarter. Verus Capital Partners LLC now owns 2,803 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 1,963 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Valley Brook Capital Group acquired a new stake in shares of Northwest Bancshares in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.62% of the company’s stock.

Northwest Bancshares, Inc operates as a holding company for Northwest Bank that offers various personal and business banking solutions. The company accepts various deposits, such as checking, savings, money market deposit, term certificate, and individual retirement accounts. Its loan products include one-to-four family residential real estate, short-term consumer, multi-family residential and commercial real estate, commercial business, and residential mortgage loans; home equity lines of credit; and consumer loans comprising automobile, sales finance, unsecured personal, and credit card loans, as well as loans secured by deposit accounts.

