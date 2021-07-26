nOS Price Down 0.5% Over Last 7 Days (NOS)

nOS (CURRENCY:NOS) traded 1.2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on July 26th. nOS has a market capitalization of $5.28 million and $4,230.00 worth of nOS was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, nOS has traded down 0.5% against the U.S. dollar. One nOS coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0515 or 0.00000454 BTC on exchanges including Hotbit, Bilaxy and Switcheo Network.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002720 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.62 or 0.00001682 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 7.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.69 or 0.00037237 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 13.2% against the dollar and now trades at $38.43 or 0.00104513 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $48.00 or 0.00130551 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $36,713.88 or 0.99847260 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.97 or 0.00002632 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $303.07 or 0.00824218 BTC.

nOS Coin Profile

nOS’s total supply is 330,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 102,500,000 coins. nOS’s official Twitter account is @nOSplatform and its Facebook page is accessible here . nOS’s official message board is medium.com/nos-io . The official website for nOS is nos.io . The Reddit community for nOS is /r/nOSplatform and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “The NOS Universal Smart Contract (USC) is generally applicable and offers dApp back-end functions such as CRUD and Authentication. Users can stake nOS tokens to gain voting power on the nOS platform. High-quality applications get rewarded and become more discoverable, while users are protected from low reputation applications. Developers who are contributing to nOS, or are building apps on nOS will receive priorities in the whitelisting process. Websites and apps host their content in an open and decentralized manner using NOS NEO Smart Contracts, giving users insight into what happens with their data. When using multiple dApps, users never have to work with different tokens. End-users only use NEO's utility token GAS, and nOS automatically converts it to the proper amount of tokens required for a specific transaction or invocation. “

nOS Coin Trading

nOS can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Bilaxy, Hotbit and Switcheo Network. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as nOS directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade nOS should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy nOS using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

