Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS) has been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the eleven research firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have issued a hold recommendation and five have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $105.00.
A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on NVS shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut Novartis from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “underweight” rating on shares of Novartis in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Novartis in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Novartis in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Finally, Oddo Bhf raised Novartis from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th.
Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cullen Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Novartis by 393.8% in the first quarter. Cullen Capital Management LLC now owns 2,592,668 shares of the company’s stock valued at $221,621,000 after acquiring an additional 2,067,642 shares in the last quarter. Parnassus Investments CA acquired a new stake in Novartis in the first quarter valued at about $79,608,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Novartis by 80.4% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,250,230 shares of the company’s stock valued at $106,870,000 after purchasing an additional 557,281 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Novartis by 3.4% in the first quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 9,657,603 shares of the company’s stock valued at $825,532,000 after purchasing an additional 319,803 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Novartis by 10.3% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,808,993 shares of the company’s stock valued at $265,253,000 after acquiring an additional 263,445 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 9.50% of the company’s stock.
Novartis (NYSE:NVS) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The company reported $1.66 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.52 by $0.14. Novartis had a return on equity of 25.25% and a net margin of 17.83%. The company had revenue of $12.96 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.41 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.36 EPS. Novartis’s quarterly revenue was up 14.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Novartis will post 6.28 EPS for the current year.
About Novartis
Novartis AG is a holding company, which engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of healthcare products. It operates through the following segments: Innovative Medicines, Sandoz, and Corporate. The Innovative Medicines segment researches, develops, manufactures, distributes and sells patented pharmaceuticals, and is composed of two business units: Novartis Oncology and Novartis Pharmaceuticals.
