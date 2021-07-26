Nuance Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:NUAN) Shares Acquired by Point72 Asset Management L.P.

Point72 Asset Management L.P. grew its holdings in Nuance Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:NUAN) by 64.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 212,935 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 83,817 shares during the quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. owned approximately 0.07% of Nuance Communications worth $9,292,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in NUAN. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Nuance Communications by 80.1% during the first quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 589 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 262 shares during the period. Trustcore Financial Services LLC raised its stake in Nuance Communications by 25.3% during the first quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 990 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new position in Nuance Communications during the fourth quarter worth approximately $44,000. Vigilant Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Nuance Communications during the first quarter worth approximately $44,000. Finally, Allred Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Nuance Communications during the first quarter worth approximately $48,000.

Get Nuance Communications alerts:

NUAN stock opened at $55.15 on Monday. Nuance Communications, Inc. has a 52 week low of $25.83 and a 52 week high of $55.16. The company has a market cap of $15.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 2,758.88 and a beta of 1.27. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $54.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.49 and a quick ratio of 0.49.

Nuance Communications (NASDAQ:NUAN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 9th. The software maker reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $347.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $346.45 million. Nuance Communications had a net margin of 0.29% and a return on equity of 10.20%. The business’s revenue was up 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.21 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Nuance Communications, Inc. will post 0.41 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on NUAN shares. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and set a $56.00 price target on shares of Nuance Communications in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Craig Hallum reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $56.00 target price (down previously from $58.00) on shares of Nuance Communications in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Nuance Communications from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. SVB Leerink lowered their price target on shares of Nuance Communications from $60.00 to $56.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Finally, Wedbush reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Nuance Communications in a report on Monday, April 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Nuance Communications presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $53.57.

In other news, EVP Diana L. Nole sold 20,978 shares of Nuance Communications stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.21, for a total value of $1,116,239.38. Also, CEO Mark D. Benjamin sold 20,828 shares of Nuance Communications stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.55, for a total transaction of $1,094,511.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 825,830 shares in the company, valued at $43,397,366.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 258,390 shares of company stock worth $13,713,897 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.48% of the company’s stock.

Nuance Communications Profile

Nuance Communications, Inc provides conversational and cognitive artificial intelligence (AI) innovations that bring intelligence to everyday work and life. The company delivers solutions that understand, analyze, and respond to people – amplifying human intelligence to increase productivity and security.

Read More: How interest rates affect municipal bond prices

Receive News & Ratings for Nuance Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nuance Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.