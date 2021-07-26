Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE) Shares Sold by Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley decreased its holdings in shares of Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE) by 13.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,917,406 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 294,103 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.64% of Nucor worth $153,909,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Bogart Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Nucor during the 1st quarter valued at $34,000. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Nucor during the 1st quarter worth $34,000. Evoke Wealth LLC increased its stake in Nucor by 2,452.9% during the 1st quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 434 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 417 shares during the period. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. purchased a new stake in Nucor during the 1st quarter worth $35,000. Finally, Montag A & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in Nucor during the 1st quarter worth $35,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.81% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Nucor in a research note on Friday, April 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $86.00 price target on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of Nucor in a research note on Wednesday, June 16th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $114.00 price target on the stock. Bank of America raised shares of Nucor from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $56.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Nucor from $95.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, June 14th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Nucor from $75.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $79.92.

In other Nucor news, EVP Raymond S. Napolitan, Jr. sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.96, for a total transaction of $409,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 136,814 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,213,275.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, COO David A. Sumoski sold 65,789 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.56, for a total transaction of $5,299,961.84. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 220,021 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,724,891.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 176,897 shares of company stock valued at $15,855,110. Insiders own 0.71% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:NUE opened at $94.33 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 3.11, a quick ratio of 2.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. Nucor Co. has a fifty-two week low of $41.63 and a fifty-two week high of $110.96. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $99.08. The company has a market cap of $28.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.37, a PEG ratio of 0.43 and a beta of 1.38.

Nucor (NYSE:NUE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 22nd. The basic materials company reported $5.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.81 by $0.23. Nucor had a net margin of 11.70% and a return on equity of 26.26%. The business had revenue of $6.73 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.24 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.37 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 55.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Nucor Co. will post 18.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 11th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be given a dividend of $0.405 per share. This represents a $1.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 29th. Nucor’s dividend payout ratio is presently 48.50%.

Nucor announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase program on Thursday, May 13th that authorizes the company to repurchase $3.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the basic materials company to repurchase up to 9.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are generally an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Nucor Profile

Nucor Corporation manufactures and sells steel and steel products. It operates through three segments: Steel Mills, Steel Products, and Raw Materials. The Steel Mills segment produces hot-rolled, cold-rolled, and galvanized sheet steel products; plate steel products; wide-flange beams, beam blanks, and H-piling and sheet piling products; bar steel products, such as blooms, billets, concrete reinforcing and merchant bars, and special bar quality products.

