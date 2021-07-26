NuCypher (NU) Price Reaches $0.21 on Top Exchanges

NuCypher (CURRENCY:NU) traded up 2.2% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on July 26th. NuCypher has a total market cap of $138.97 million and $23.77 million worth of NuCypher was traded on exchanges in the last day. One NuCypher coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.21 or 0.00000555 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, NuCypher has traded up 9.3% against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002652 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 12.3% against the dollar and now trades at $18.37 or 0.00048709 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 12.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00002716 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $5.78 or 0.00015322 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002654 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 9.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $309.16 or 0.00819940 BTC.

botXcoin (BOTX) traded 10.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.29 or 0.00006070 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000310 BTC.

NuCypher Profile

NuCypher is a coin. Its genesis date was August 30th, 2020. NuCypher’s total supply is 1,237,864,668 coins and its circulating supply is 664,250,000 coins. NuCypher’s official Twitter account is @NuCypher and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for NuCypher is nucypher.com . NuCypher’s official message board is blog.nucypher.com . The Reddit community for NuCypher is https://reddit.com/r/nucypher and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “NuCypher KMS provides encryption and cryptographic access controls, without reliance on a central service provider. It leverages state-of-the-art proxy re-encryption technology to allow re-keying encrypted data. This allows a decentralized network of nodes to provide key management operations, without accessing private keys or plaintext data. “

NuCypher Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as NuCypher directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire NuCypher should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy NuCypher using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

