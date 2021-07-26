Nurix Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NRIX) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Nurix Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NRIX) has earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the eight analysts that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $46.67.
NRIX has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on shares of Nurix Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on shares of Nurix Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $48.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Nurix Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 16th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on shares of Nurix Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, April 30th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $42.00 target price for the company.
In other news, General Counsel Christine Ring sold 1,200 shares of Nurix Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.40, for a total value of $35,280.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now owns 2,005 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $58,947. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Pierre Beaurang sold 7,500 shares of Nurix Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.92, for a total transaction of $179,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 11,830 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $282,973.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 19,000 shares of company stock valued at $510,851. Insiders own 6.30% of the company’s stock.
Shares of NASDAQ:NRIX opened at $30.72 on Monday. Nurix Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $15.21 and a 12 month high of $52.38. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $27.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.36 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.18.
Nurix Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NRIX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 12th. The company reported ($0.60) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.54) by ($0.06). Nurix Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 28.14% and a negative net margin of 389.44%. Equities research analysts expect that Nurix Therapeutics will post -2.49 EPS for the current year.
Nurix Therapeutics Company Profile
Nurix Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of small molecule therapies for the treatment of cancer and immune disorders. The company develops NX-2127, an orally available Bruton's tyrosine kinase (BTK) degrader with immunomodulatory drug (IMiD) activity for the treatment of relapsed or refractory B-cell malignancies; NX-5948, an orally bioavailable BTK degrader without IMiD activity for the treatment of relapsed or refractory B-cell malignancies; and NX-1607, an orally available Casitas B-lineage lymphoma proto-oncogene-B (CBL-B) inhibitor for immuno-oncology indications.
Recommended Story: Do equity income investments outperform growth and income investments?
Receive News & Ratings for Nurix Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nurix Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.