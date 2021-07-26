Nurix Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NRIX) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Nurix Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NRIX) has earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the eight analysts that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $46.67.

NRIX has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on shares of Nurix Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on shares of Nurix Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $48.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Nurix Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 16th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on shares of Nurix Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, April 30th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $42.00 target price for the company.

In other news, General Counsel Christine Ring sold 1,200 shares of Nurix Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.40, for a total value of $35,280.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now owns 2,005 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $58,947. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Pierre Beaurang sold 7,500 shares of Nurix Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.92, for a total transaction of $179,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 11,830 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $282,973.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 19,000 shares of company stock valued at $510,851. Insiders own 6.30% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of NRIX. Pacer Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Nurix Therapeutics by 193.3% during the 1st quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 1,581 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 1,042 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in Nurix Therapeutics by 440.7% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,190 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,000 after purchasing an additional 1,785 shares in the last quarter. Exane Derivatives acquired a new stake in Nurix Therapeutics in the 1st quarter worth about $72,000. Grace Capital acquired a new stake in Nurix Therapeutics in the 1st quarter worth about $77,000. Finally, E Fund Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in Nurix Therapeutics in the 1st quarter worth about $88,000. Institutional investors own 92.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:NRIX opened at $30.72 on Monday. Nurix Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $15.21 and a 12 month high of $52.38. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $27.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.36 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.18.

Nurix Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NRIX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 12th. The company reported ($0.60) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.54) by ($0.06). Nurix Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 28.14% and a negative net margin of 389.44%. Equities research analysts expect that Nurix Therapeutics will post -2.49 EPS for the current year.

Nurix Therapeutics Company Profile

Nurix Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of small molecule therapies for the treatment of cancer and immune disorders. The company develops NX-2127, an orally available Bruton's tyrosine kinase (BTK) degrader with immunomodulatory drug (IMiD) activity for the treatment of relapsed or refractory B-cell malignancies; NX-5948, an orally bioavailable BTK degrader without IMiD activity for the treatment of relapsed or refractory B-cell malignancies; and NX-1607, an orally available Casitas B-lineage lymphoma proto-oncogene-B (CBL-B) inhibitor for immuno-oncology indications.

