Nutrien Ltd. (NYSE:NTR) Shares Bought by Millennium Management LLC

Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in Nutrien Ltd. (NYSE:NTR) by 35.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 373,799 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 97,671 shares during the quarter. Millennium Management LLC owned about 0.07% of Nutrien worth $20,144,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Gunderson Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Nutrien in the 1st quarter worth approximately $5,416,000. Allianz Asset Management GmbH increased its holdings in Nutrien by 13.4% in the 1st quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 508,340 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,381,000 after buying an additional 60,196 shares during the period. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S increased its holdings in Nutrien by 287.6% in the 1st quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S now owns 39,798 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,144,000 after buying an additional 29,530 shares during the period. O Brien Greene & Co. Inc increased its holdings in Nutrien by 6.4% in the 1st quarter. O Brien Greene & Co. Inc now owns 142,636 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,687,000 after buying an additional 8,619 shares during the period. Finally, Caption Management LLC acquired a new position in Nutrien in the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,483,000. Institutional investors own 63.19% of the company’s stock.

Get Nutrien alerts:

Several research firms have commented on NTR. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Nutrien from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $68.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 28th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Nutrien from $62.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 16th. Susquehanna Bancshares upgraded Nutrien from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $60.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th. HSBC upgraded Nutrien from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $60.00 to $68.00 in a research report on Monday, May 24th. Finally, TD Securities upped their price objective on Nutrien from $66.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $65.85.

NYSE NTR opened at $59.13 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $61.18. Nutrien Ltd. has a one year low of $32.18 and a one year high of $65.93. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The firm has a market cap of $33.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 54.75, a P/E/G ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 0.92.

Nutrien (NYSE:NTR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.20. Nutrien had a return on equity of 5.62% and a net margin of 2.91%. The firm had revenue of $4.66 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.37 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.12) EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 11.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Nutrien Ltd. will post 3.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 16th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 30th were paid a $0.46 dividend. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.11%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 29th. Nutrien’s dividend payout ratio is currently 50.00%.

Nutrien Profile

Nutrien Ltd. provides crop inputs, services, and solutions. The company offers potash, nitrogen, phosphate, and sulfate products; and financial solutions. It also distributes crop nutrients, crop protection products, seeds, and merchandise products through approximately 2,000 retail locations in the United States, Canada, South America, and Australia.

Further Reading: Why do corrections happen?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NTR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Nutrien Ltd. (NYSE:NTR).

Receive News & Ratings for Nutrien Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nutrien and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.