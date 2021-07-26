Nuveen Asset Management LLC Decreases Stock Position in Globus Medical, Inc. (NYSE:GMED)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC lessened its position in shares of Globus Medical, Inc. (NYSE:GMED) by 7.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 276,646 shares of the medical device company’s stock after selling 22,362 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC owned 0.28% of Globus Medical worth $17,061,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Globus Medical by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,561,883 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $466,342,000 after acquiring an additional 155,981 shares during the last quarter. RTW Investments LP boosted its position in Globus Medical by 1.8% during the first quarter. RTW Investments LP now owns 1,670,811 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $103,039,000 after purchasing an additional 29,952 shares during the period. Champlain Investment Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Globus Medical by 41.0% in the first quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 1,520,725 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $93,783,000 after purchasing an additional 442,180 shares during the period. GW&K Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Globus Medical by 4.9% in the first quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 1,489,462 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $91,855,000 after purchasing an additional 69,098 shares during the period. Finally, Geneva Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Globus Medical by 33.7% during the 1st quarter. Geneva Capital Management LLC now owns 1,277,448 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $78,781,000 after buying an additional 322,334 shares in the last quarter. 66.56% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Globus Medical stock opened at $83.04 on Monday. Globus Medical, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $47.34 and a fifty-two week high of $83.18. The stock has a market cap of $8.33 billion, a PE ratio of 69.78, a P/E/G ratio of 4.44 and a beta of 1.07. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $75.11.

Globus Medical (NYSE:GMED) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The medical device company reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.12. Globus Medical had a return on equity of 11.33% and a net margin of 14.73%. The business had revenue of $227.34 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $196.89 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.29 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 19.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Globus Medical, Inc. will post 1.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director James R. Tobin sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.96, for a total transaction of $1,799,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 25,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,799,000. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Keith W. Pfeil sold 5,021 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total value of $376,575.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 5,021 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $376,575. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 159,167 shares of company stock worth $12,208,359 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 24.75% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on GMED shares. BTIG Research boosted their target price on shares of Globus Medical from $72.00 to $81.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price objective on Globus Medical from $79.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Citigroup raised their target price on Globus Medical from $77.00 to $81.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Globus Medical from $72.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on shares of Globus Medical from $75.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $73.53.

Globus Medical, Inc, a medical device company, develops and commercializes healthcare solutions for patients with musculoskeletal disorders. Its offers spine products, such as consists of traditional fusion implants, such as pedicle screw and rod systems, plating systems, intervertebral spacers, and corpectomy devices for treating degenerative, deformity, tumors, and trauma conditions; treatment options for motion preservation technologies, such as dynamic stabilization, total disc replacement, and interspinous distraction devices; interventional pain management solutions to treat vertebral compression fractures; and regenerative biologic products, comprising of allografts and synthetic alternatives.

