Nuveen Asset Management LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Liberty Broadband Co. (NASDAQ:LBRDA)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Liberty Broadband Co. (NASDAQ:LBRDA) by 11.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 120,749 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 12,673 shares during the quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.06% of Liberty Broadband worth $17,527,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of LBRDA. Stony Point Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Liberty Broadband by 15.5% in the first quarter. Stony Point Capital LLC now owns 66,691 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,680,000 after purchasing an additional 8,953 shares in the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. boosted its position in Liberty Broadband by 33.1% in the 1st quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 108,853 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,800,000 after buying an additional 27,040 shares during the period. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec grew its stake in shares of Liberty Broadband by 1,300.4% in the first quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 18,780 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,726,000 after acquiring an additional 17,439 shares in the last quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Liberty Broadband during the first quarter worth $2,031,000. Finally, Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Liberty Broadband by 4.5% in the first quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 4,390 shares of the company’s stock valued at $637,000 after acquiring an additional 190 shares in the last quarter. 11.20% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

LBRDA stock opened at $171.18 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $163.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $32.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 69.02 and a beta of 1.04. Liberty Broadband Co. has a fifty-two week low of $128.58 and a fifty-two week high of $173.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 2.16 and a quick ratio of 2.16.

Liberty Broadband (NASDAQ:LBRDA) last issued its earnings results on Friday, May 7th. The company reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter. Liberty Broadband had a net margin of 156.13% and a return on equity of 4.78%. The firm had revenue of $246.53 million during the quarter.

Liberty Broadband Profile

Liberty Broadband Corporation, a cable operator, provides video, Internet, and voice services to residential, and small and medium business customers in the United States. The company operates through Skyhook and Charter segments. The Skyhook segment offers Precision Location Solution, a location determination service for mobile device makers, wireless carriers, and asset tracking platforms to understand the precise geographic location and movement of mobile devices, as well as for enhancing the location determination capabilities of a hybrid location system.

