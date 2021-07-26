Nuveen Asset Management LLC Purchases 26,389 Shares of USANA Health Sciences, Inc. (NYSE:USNA)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its position in USANA Health Sciences, Inc. (NYSE:USNA) by 18.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 171,799 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 26,389 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC owned 0.83% of USANA Health Sciences worth $16,768,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund increased its holdings in USANA Health Sciences by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 4,886 shares of the company’s stock valued at $477,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its holdings in shares of USANA Health Sciences by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 7,111 shares of the company’s stock worth $548,000 after purchasing an additional 124 shares during the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of USANA Health Sciences by 3.6% during the first quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 4,314 shares of the company’s stock worth $421,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of USANA Health Sciences by 9.0% in the fourth quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 4,309 shares of the company’s stock valued at $332,000 after buying an additional 355 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new position in shares of USANA Health Sciences in the first quarter valued at about $37,000. 55.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other USANA Health Sciences news, insider Brent Neidig sold 259 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.17, for a total transaction of $26,462.03. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Robert Auciaux sold 596 shares of USANA Health Sciences stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.72, for a total transaction of $60,625.12. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 298 shares in the company, valued at approximately $30,312.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 1,281 shares of company stock valued at $126,739 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

Shares of USNA opened at $101.18 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $102.39. The company has a market cap of $2.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.64 and a beta of 0.90. USANA Health Sciences, Inc. has a 52 week low of $72.03 and a 52 week high of $107.85.

USANA Health Sciences (NYSE:USNA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The company reported $1.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.57 by ($0.12). The firm had revenue of $307.98 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $300.40 million. USANA Health Sciences had a net margin of 10.95% and a return on equity of 32.54%. Equities analysts predict that USANA Health Sciences, Inc. will post 6.3 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of USANA Health Sciences from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $106.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th.

USANA Health Sciences Profile

USANA Health Sciences, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells science-based nutritional and personal care products. The company offers USANA nutritional products that comprise essentials/CellSentials, such as vitamin and mineral supplements that provide a foundation of total body nutrition for various age groups; optimizers comprising targeted supplements that are designed to meet cardiovascular, skeletal/structural, and digestive health needs; and foods that include meal replacement shakes, snack bars, and other related products, which provide macro-nutrition.

