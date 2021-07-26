Nuveen Asset Management LLC Reduces Stock Position in Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:KTOS)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC decreased its stake in shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:KTOS) by 5.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 652,964 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 38,878 shares during the quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC owned about 0.53% of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions worth $17,814,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in Kratos Defense & Security Solutions by 167.6% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,646,318 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $44,911,000 after buying an additional 1,031,200 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors grew its holdings in shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions by 23.1% in the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 4,155,647 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $113,366,000 after purchasing an additional 778,794 shares during the period. XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new stake in Kratos Defense & Security Solutions during the first quarter worth about $272,000. TD Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Kratos Defense & Security Solutions by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 93,925 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $2,562,000 after purchasing an additional 2,843 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp boosted its holdings in Kratos Defense & Security Solutions by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 150,708 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $4,111,000 after purchasing an additional 1,479 shares during the last quarter. 86.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

KTOS opened at $26.84 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $26.39. Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. has a 12-month low of $17.40 and a 12-month high of $34.11. The firm has a market cap of $3.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.94 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a current ratio of 3.66, a quick ratio of 3.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32.

Kratos Defense & Security Solutions (NASDAQ:KTOS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The aerospace company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $194.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $189.55 million. Kratos Defense & Security Solutions had a net margin of 10.57% and a return on equity of 2.42%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.09 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. will post 0.17 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Thomas E. Iv Mills sold 1,569 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.50, for a total value of $43,147.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Eric M. Demarco sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.01, for a total transaction of $240,100.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 143,985 shares of company stock valued at $3,778,826 in the last three months. 1.83% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Noble Financial upgraded Kratos Defense & Security Solutions from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $30.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 6th. TheStreet upgraded Kratos Defense & Security Solutions from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Friday, April 16th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $27.50.

About Kratos Defense & Security Solutions

Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc operates as a government contractor of the U.S. Department of Defense. The company operates through two segments, Kratos Government Solutions and Unmanned Systems. The Kratos Government Solutions segment offers microwave electronic products, space, training and cybersecurity/ warfare, satellite communications, C5ISR/ modular systems, turbine technologies, and defense and rocket support services.

