Nuveen Asset Management LLC Sells 17,779 Shares of Century Communities, Inc. (NYSE:CCS)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC trimmed its holdings in Century Communities, Inc. (NYSE:CCS) by 5.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 288,381 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 17,779 shares during the quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC owned about 0.86% of Century Communities worth $17,395,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Century Communities by 45.9% in the 1st quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 423 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 133 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Century Communities during the first quarter worth approximately $38,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Century Communities by 85.4% during the first quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 823 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 379 shares during the last quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Century Communities in the first quarter valued at approximately $57,000. Finally, Nkcfo LLC bought a new position in Century Communities in the 1st quarter worth approximately $181,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.26% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:CCS opened at $63.13 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.24, a current ratio of 2.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. Century Communities, Inc. has a 1-year low of $33.79 and a 1-year high of $83.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.56 and a beta of 1.94. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $68.89.

Century Communities (NYSE:CCS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The construction company reported $3.00 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.52 by $1.48. Century Communities had a return on equity of 22.91% and a net margin of 7.90%. The company had revenue of $1.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $795.95 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Century Communities, Inc. will post 11.57 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a — dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 16th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 2nd were issued a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 1st. This represents a yield of 0.74%. Century Communities’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 9.65%.

In other news, CFO David L. Messenger sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.80, for a total value of $3,740,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 137,981 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,320,978.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 11.80% of the company’s stock.

CCS has been the subject of several research reports. B. Riley lowered their target price on Century Communities from $106.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, June 11th. Wedbush raised their price target on Century Communities from $75.00 to $92.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on Century Communities in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. They set an “overweight” rating and a $65.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Century Communities from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $77.50.

Century Communities, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, development, construction, marketing, and sale of single-family attached and detached homes. It is also involved in the entitlement and development of the underlying land; and provision of mortgage, title, and insurance services to its home buyers.

