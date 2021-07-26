Nuveen Asset Management LLC Sells 2,500 Shares of Glaukos Co. (NYSE:GKOS)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC lessened its position in Glaukos Co. (NYSE:GKOS) by 1.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 194,954 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 2,500 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC owned 0.42% of Glaukos worth $16,362,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL grew its holdings in shares of Glaukos by 3.8% during the first quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 5,144 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $432,000 after purchasing an additional 189 shares during the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC boosted its position in Glaukos by 4.8% during the 1st quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 5,131 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $431,000 after buying an additional 236 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp grew its holdings in Glaukos by 9.3% during the 1st quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 4,086 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $343,000 after acquiring an additional 349 shares during the last quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC increased its position in Glaukos by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 118,981 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $8,955,000 after acquiring an additional 387 shares during the period. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its stake in shares of Glaukos by 1.1% during the first quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 37,612 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $3,157,000 after acquiring an additional 397 shares during the last quarter.

Get Glaukos alerts:

GKOS stock opened at $49.92 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $2.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -26.98 and a beta of 1.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a current ratio of 1.41. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $74.60. Glaukos Co. has a 1-year low of $39.58 and a 1-year high of $99.00.

Glaukos (NYSE:GKOS) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The medical instruments supplier reported ($0.21) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.30) by $0.09. Glaukos had a negative return on equity of 6.44% and a negative net margin of 34.83%. The business had revenue of $67.97 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $64.82 million. On average, equities analysts forecast that Glaukos Co. will post -0.87 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CFO Joseph E. Gilliam sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.22, for a total transaction of $411,100.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 8.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on GKOS shares. William Blair downgraded Glaukos from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $34.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Wells Fargo & Company cut Glaukos from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $41.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. TheStreet lowered Glaukos from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. Finally, Oppenheimer cut Glaukos from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $105.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $64.86.

About Glaukos

Glaukos Corporation, an ophthalmic medical technology and pharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of novel therapies for the treatment of glaucoma, corneal disorders, and retinal diseases. It offers iStent, iStent inject, iStent inject W micro-bypass stents that enhance aqueous humor outflow inserted in cataract surgery to treat mild-to-moderate open-angle glaucoma.

See Also: What is a support level?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GKOS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Glaukos Co. (NYSE:GKOS).

Receive News & Ratings for Glaukos Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Glaukos and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.