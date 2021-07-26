Nuveen Asset Management LLC Sells 2,739 Shares of NuVasive, Inc. (NASDAQ:NUVA)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC cut its stake in shares of NuVasive, Inc. (NASDAQ:NUVA) by 1.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 253,710 shares of the medical device company’s stock after selling 2,739 shares during the quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.49% of NuVasive worth $16,633,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Private Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of NuVasive by 70.2% during the first quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 514 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 212 shares during the period. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in NuVasive in the 1st quarter valued at about $41,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its stake in NuVasive by 15.2% during the 1st quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 1,410 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $92,000 after buying an additional 186 shares during the period. Strs Ohio bought a new position in NuVasive in the first quarter worth approximately $104,000. Finally, Level Four Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in NuVasive in the first quarter valued at approximately $237,000.

In related news, EVP Massimo Calafiore sold 3,399 shares of NuVasive stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.23, for a total value of $231,913.77. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO James Christopher Barry sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.00, for a total value of $340,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 15,607 shares of company stock worth $1,072,566 over the last three months. 0.89% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on NUVA shares. Canaccord Genuity reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of NuVasive in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of NuVasive from $70.00 to $74.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. Truist boosted their target price on shares of NuVasive from $68.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on shares of NuVasive from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on NuVasive from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. NuVasive has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $67.54.

Shares of NASDAQ NUVA opened at $64.61 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $3.34 billion, a P/E ratio of -65.26, a PEG ratio of 3.64 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 3.48 and a quick ratio of 2.07. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $66.93. NuVasive, Inc. has a twelve month low of $43.11 and a twelve month high of $72.61.

NuVasive (NASDAQ:NUVA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The medical device company reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.02. NuVasive had a positive return on equity of 6.47% and a negative net margin of 4.70%. The business had revenue of $271.25 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $261.12 million. Research analysts expect that NuVasive, Inc. will post 2.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NuVasive, Inc, a medical technology company, develops, manufactures, and sells procedural solutions for spine surgery. it provides surgical access instruments, including Maxcess integrated split-blade retractor system that enable less-invasive surgical techniques by minimizing soft tissue disruption during spine surgery; neuromonitoring systems, which use proprietary software-driven nerve detection and avoidance technology and its intraoperative neuromonitoring services and support; and specialized spinal implants to advance spinal fusion by enhancing the osseointegration and biomechanical properties of implant materials, including porous titanium and porous polyetheretherketone.

