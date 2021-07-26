Nuveen Asset Management LLC Sells 78,248 Shares of Mueller Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MLI)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC decreased its holdings in Mueller Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MLI) by 15.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 415,667 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 78,248 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.73% of Mueller Industries worth $17,188,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its position in Mueller Industries by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 33,342 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,171,000 after acquiring an additional 1,155 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Mueller Industries in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $223,000. American International Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Mueller Industries by 86.5% during the 4th quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 72,123 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,532,000 after purchasing an additional 33,445 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in Mueller Industries by 7.9% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 891,572 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $31,304,000 after purchasing an additional 65,208 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in Mueller Industries by 5.2% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 14,271 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $501,000 after purchasing an additional 709 shares during the last quarter. 88.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Mueller Industries news, CEO Gregory L. Christopher sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.00, for a total value of $1,200,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 426,165 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,455,920. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 2.90% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Mueller Industries from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $50.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday.

Shares of MLI stock opened at $42.99 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.70 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a quick ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 2.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $44.12. Mueller Industries, Inc. has a 12 month low of $26.07 and a 12 month high of $48.06.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 18th. Investors of record on Friday, June 4th were given a dividend of $0.13 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 3rd. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.21%. Mueller Industries’s dividend payout ratio is presently 21.14%.

Mueller Industries Company Profile

Mueller Industries, Inc manufactures and sells copper, brass, aluminum, and plastic products in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, South Korea, the Middle East, China, and Mexico. The company's Piping Systems segment offers copper tubes, fittings, line sets, and pipe nipples; PEX plumbing and radiant systems; and plumbing-related fittings and plastic injection tooling.

