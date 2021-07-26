Nuveen Asset Management LLC Sells 8,871 Shares of Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:IBKR)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC cut its stake in shares of Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:IBKR) by 3.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 234,895 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 8,871 shares during the quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.06% of Interactive Brokers Group worth $17,156,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IBKR. Stifel Financial Corp raised its stake in Interactive Brokers Group by 46.9% during the 1st quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 233,767 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $17,074,000 after acquiring an additional 74,594 shares during the period. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. increased its stake in shares of Interactive Brokers Group by 90.4% in the first quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 53,317 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,894,000 after purchasing an additional 25,320 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Interactive Brokers Group during the 4th quarter valued at $47,763,000. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Interactive Brokers Group by 6.6% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 967,687 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $70,679,000 after buying an additional 60,317 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gamco Investors INC. ET AL boosted its holdings in Interactive Brokers Group by 7.7% in the 1st quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 11,150 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $814,000 after buying an additional 800 shares during the period. 18.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, Chairman Thomas Peterffy sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.85, for a total value of $1,437,000.00. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 7,888,511 shares in the company, valued at approximately $566,789,515.35. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders have sold 560,000 shares of company stock valued at $37,114,200 in the last quarter. 11.83% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Interactive Brokers Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $72.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on Interactive Brokers Group from $73.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 5th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Interactive Brokers Group from $92.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $82.50.

NASDAQ:IBKR opened at $60.83 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $65.44. Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $46.43 and a 12 month high of $80.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.14 and a beta of 0.65.

Interactive Brokers Group (NASDAQ:IBKR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.82. The business had revenue of $754.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $701.17 million. Interactive Brokers Group had a return on equity of 2.89% and a net margin of 10.80%. The company’s revenue was up 39.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.57 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. will post 3.08 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 14th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.66%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 31st. Interactive Brokers Group’s payout ratio is 16.06%.

About Interactive Brokers Group

Interactive Brokers Group, Inc operates as an automated electronic broker worldwide. It specializes in executing and clearing trades in stocks, options, futures, foreign exchange instruments, bonds, mutual funds, and exchange traded funds (ETFs). The company custodies and services accounts for hedge and mutual funds, ETFs, registered investment advisors, proprietary trading groups, introducing brokers, and individual investors.

