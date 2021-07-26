Nuveen Asset Management LLC Takes $17.03 Million Position in Ortho Clinical Diagnostics Holdings plc (NASDAQ:OCDX)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ortho Clinical Diagnostics Holdings plc (NASDAQ:OCDX) during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 882,682 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,031,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC owned 0.40% of Ortho Clinical Diagnostics as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of OCDX. Carlyle Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Ortho Clinical Diagnostics during the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,767,019,000. BlackRock Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Ortho Clinical Diagnostics in the first quarter valued at approximately $126,784,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new stake in Ortho Clinical Diagnostics during the first quarter worth approximately $101,705,000. Shapiro Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Ortho Clinical Diagnostics during the 1st quarter worth $79,284,000. Finally, Boston Partners acquired a new position in Ortho Clinical Diagnostics in the 1st quarter valued at $52,811,000.

OCDX stock opened at $21.26 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $4.73 billion and a PE ratio of 73.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.95, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.63. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $21.04. Ortho Clinical Diagnostics Holdings plc has a 1 year low of $15.14 and a 1 year high of $22.99.

Ortho Clinical Diagnostics (NASDAQ:OCDX) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $506.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $478.10 million. On average, analysts predict that Ortho Clinical Diagnostics Holdings plc will post 0.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on Ortho Clinical Diagnostics from $21.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $27.00 target price on shares of Ortho Clinical Diagnostics in a report on Monday, July 12th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Ortho Clinical Diagnostics from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on shares of Ortho Clinical Diagnostics from $24.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $24.82.

Ortho Clinical Diagnostics Holdings plc engages in the vitro diagnostics business worldwide. The company offers automated instruments; and assays, reagents, and other consumables that are used by these instruments to generate test results. Its solutions include clinical chemistry and immunoassay instruments and tests to detect and monitor disease progression across a spectrum of therapeutic areas, including COVID-19 antibody and antigen tests; and immunohematology instruments and tests for blood typing to ensure patient-donor compatibility in blood transfusions, as well as donor screening instruments and tests for blood and plasma screening for infectious diseases.

