Nuveen Asset Management LLC Trims Position in World Wrestling Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:WWE)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC lowered its stake in shares of World Wrestling Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:WWE) by 2.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 321,711 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,368 shares during the quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC owned about 0.42% of World Wrestling Entertainment worth $17,456,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its holdings in shares of World Wrestling Entertainment by 2,912.2% in the fourth quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,613,372 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,523,000 after purchasing an additional 1,559,810 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in World Wrestling Entertainment by 20.0% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,040,458 shares of the company’s stock worth $273,497,000 after purchasing an additional 840,158 shares in the last quarter. Lindsell Train Ltd lifted its position in World Wrestling Entertainment by 6.3% in the first quarter. Lindsell Train Ltd now owns 11,075,514 shares of the company’s stock valued at $600,957,000 after purchasing an additional 659,276 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in World Wrestling Entertainment in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,061,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of World Wrestling Entertainment by 136.8% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 605,730 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,106,000 after buying an additional 349,942 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.71% of the company’s stock.

In other World Wrestling Entertainment news, EVP Paul Levesque sold 37,115 shares of World Wrestling Entertainment stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.60, for a total value of $2,063,594.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 41.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

WWE has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of World Wrestling Entertainment from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $62.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 12th. Barclays upped their target price on shares of World Wrestling Entertainment from $51.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $65.00 price target on shares of World Wrestling Entertainment in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on World Wrestling Entertainment from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. Finally, Cfra downgraded World Wrestling Entertainment to a “sell” rating and set a $45.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Friday, April 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $58.42.

NYSE WWE opened at $49.02 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a current ratio of 1.51. World Wrestling Entertainment, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $35.44 and a fifty-two week high of $70.72. The business has a fifty day moving average of $56.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.74 billion, a PE ratio of 27.85 and a beta of 1.50.

World Wrestling Entertainment (NYSE:WWE) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd. The company reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.28. The firm had revenue of $263.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $259.60 million. World Wrestling Entertainment had a net margin of 15.78% and a return on equity of 40.49%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.41 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that World Wrestling Entertainment, Inc. will post 1.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 27th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.98%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 14th. World Wrestling Entertainment’s payout ratio is 28.57%.

About World Wrestling Entertainment

World Wrestling Entertainment, Inc, an integrated media and entertainment company, engages in the sports entertainment business in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. It operates through three segments: Media, Live Events, and Consumer Products. The Media segment engages in the production and monetization of long-form and short-form media content across various platforms, including WWE Network, pay television, and digital and social media, as well as filmed entertainment.

