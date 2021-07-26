Nuveen Virginia Quality Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NPV) Shares Down 1%

Nuveen Virginia Quality Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NPV)’s stock price fell 1% on Monday . The stock traded as low as $16.50 and last traded at $16.75. 39,342 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 121% from the average session volume of 17,838 shares. The stock had previously closed at $16.92.

The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $16.37.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 2nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 15th will be given a dividend of $0.0485 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 14th. This represents a $0.58 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.47%.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. UBS Group AG grew its stake in shares of Nuveen Virginia Quality Municipal Income Fund by 1.8% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 98,739 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,609,000 after purchasing an additional 1,701 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its stake in shares of Nuveen Virginia Quality Municipal Income Fund by 22.0% during the first quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 52,658 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $858,000 after purchasing an additional 9,485 shares during the period. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Nuveen Virginia Quality Municipal Income Fund by 9.4% during the first quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 49,465 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $806,000 after purchasing an additional 4,248 shares during the period. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Nuveen Virginia Quality Municipal Income Fund by 6.5% during the first quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 46,125 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $752,000 after purchasing an additional 2,824 shares during the period. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Nuveen Virginia Quality Municipal Income Fund by 16.6% during the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 23,986 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $391,000 after purchasing an additional 3,411 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 6.12% of the company’s stock.

Nuveen Virginia Quality Municipal Income Fund Company Profile (NYSE:NPV)

Nuveen Virginia Quality Municipal Income Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of Virginia. The fund invests primarily in municipal securities rated Baa/BBB or better.

